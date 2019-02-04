Super Bowl 2019: Tom Brady Not Retiring Despite Winning 6th Championship: ‘Doesn’t Change Anything’

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he has no intention to retire after winning his sixth Super Bowl on Sunday.

Right after the game, CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson reminded Brady that he talked about playing until he is 45. She asked if winning Sunday changed any of his plans.

“Doesn’t change anything,” Brady said. “I can’t wait to just spend some time with my family and my kids and my wife, and just… I couldn’t do it without their support. It’s just been a great year. I’m so happy for my teammates. This is a dream come true for all of us.”

After the Vince Lombardi Trophy was brought out, CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz asked him what would motivate him to come back for the 2019 season.

“Look at this! How does this not motivate you?” Brady said as confetti flowed to the ground, and with daughter Vivian in his arms. “This is what it’s all about.”

The game was a surprisingly low-scoring affair against the Los Angeles Rams, with the final at 13-3. Wide receiver Julian Edelman was named MVP, with 10 receptions for 141 yards.

This was Brady’s sixth Super Bowl win, and came 17 years after he won his first. Brady and the Patriots have been to three consecutive Super Bowls and four of the past five, winning three of them. Brady was also the Super Bowl MLP for Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX and LI.

Last week, Brady told ESPN he had no intention to retire after this season, no matter what the result of Super Bowl LIII was.

“I feel like I’m asked that a lot, and I feel like I repeat the same answer. But no one believes me,” Brady said.

Brady was asked what would finally cause him to retire.

“That’s a good question, I think it’s just, I’m going to know. I’m going to know when the time is right, and I’m going to feel like, ‘okay I’ve had enough… I don’t quite feel like that yet,” Brady said. “I feel like I’ve still made a lot of improvements and I still feel like I can continue to do it at a championship level, and I think that’s where I was at before and that’s still where I’m at now.”

Photo credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images