Tiger Woods: What to Know About the Golfer's Family Life

Golfer Tiger Woods is still recovering from a near-fatal one-car crash on Feb. 23, when his vehicle swerved into opposing lanes of traffic, hit a tree, and rolled over in Southern California. It is the latest chapter in a controversial life off the golf course for the 45-year-old Woods. The California native's personal life has made more headlines than his golf career in the past decade before he made a comeback by winning the 2019 Masters. Woods' accident happened just after he had his fifth back surgery.

In the affidavit for a search warrant officials used to obtain the "black box" data recorder of the vehicle Woods drove, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Johann Schoegl said Woods did not even remember driving, reports USA Today. He was found unconscious at the scene of the crash, and when he woke up there, he told deputies he did not remember getting behind the wheel. When he was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for leg injuries, he said the same thing. Schoegl wrote that getting the black box would help authorities in their investigation into the crash.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been careful to say that the investigation is not criminal, but the affidavit notes that data from Woods' car "constitutes evidence that tends to show the commission of a felony or misdemeanor offense." On Wednesday, Villanueva noted that investigators are "going to go through it and see if they can find out what was the performance of the vehicle, what was happening at the time of impact. And with that, they’ll have more information they can attribute the cause of the accident. And that’s all it is, and we’ll leave it at that, OK?"

Woods is now being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He will likely not see his children soon, due to the coronavirus pandemic guidelines. They are reportedly in Florida with their mother, Woods' ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. Scroll on for a look at Woods' family life.