Tiger Woods Drops F-Bomb While Competing in 2022 Masters

✖

Tiger Woods is officially back. The golf superstar competed in the Masters at Augusta National on Thursday and showed his competitive spirit midway through the first round. While at the ninth hole, Woods yelled "f— off" in a hot mic following his approach shot spun off the false front of the ninth green, according to the New York Post.

The good news for Woods is he was able to save par in the hole and had an even-par 36 at the time. After 17 holes, Woods, who has won the Masters five times in his career, was tied for ninth after being one-under-par. Woods is competing in his first major tournament since the 2020 Masters which was played in November 2020. In February 2021, Woods was involved in a car accident outside the Los Angeles area leading to him nearly losing his right leg.

"It's just a matter of what my body's able to do the next day and the recovery," Woods told reporters this week, per CBS Sports. That's the hard part. Yes, we push it and try and recover the best we possibly can that night and see how it is the next morning. Then all the activations and going through that whole process again, and you warm it up, and then you warm it back down, or test it out, and then you've got to cool it back down.

"Then you've got to do that day in and day out. It gets agonizing and teasing because of simple things that I would normally just go do that would take now a couple hours here and a couple hours there to prep and then wind down. So, activity time to do what I want to do, it adds more time on both sides of it pre and post." Woods, who has won 15 major tournaments in his career, was asked if he believes he can win the Masters.

"I do," he said. "I can hit it just fine. I don't have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint. It's now walking is the hard part. This is normally not an easy walk to begin with. Now, given the conditions that my leg is in, it gets even more difficult. You know, 72 holes is a long road, and it's going to be a tough challenge and a challenge that I'm up for."