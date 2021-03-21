Tiger Woods Source Updates His Health Status, Relationship With Kids in Wake of Crash

✖

Tiger Woods released a statement on Monday revealing that he was back at home in Florida after multiple surgeries stemming from a single-car rollover crash. He is focusing on his recovery while still dealing with some pain. Woods is also enjoying time with his children — son Charlie Axel, 12, and daughter Sam Alexis, 13.

PEOPLE spoke to a source close to the situation who said that Woods is happy to be back home after almost three weeks in the hospital. "He is still recovering and has some pain, but he is in good spirits," the source said. He is focused on his continued recovery. There is a rehabilitation plan that he is focused on. He knows he is very lucky to be alive.

"He appreciates that he has access to great medical care," the source added. "He has a great attitude and is just focused on his recovery." The source explained that Woods has spent some time with his children since returning home from the hospital. "They stayed in touch while he was in the hospital, but he was excited to see them in person."

Following his rollover crash, Woods was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for emergency surgery. He remained at the facility after receiving treatment for his multiple leg injuries. Days later, Woods was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center "for continuing orthopedic care and recovery." The golfer remained at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center while occasionally providing updates about his ongoing recovery. He ultimately revealed that he was no longer in the hospital.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods' statement said. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks. Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses, and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

Prior to the positive update about Woods' recovery, fellow golfer Rory McIlroy added news of his own. He appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and said that he had spoken to his peer a few times since the injury. McIlroy said that Woods was nearing the point in his recovery where he would be able to return home and spend time with his children. McIlroy added that all of the golfers are wishing Woods a a speedy recovery.