Tiger Woods Sends 'Inspirational' Message to Phil Mickelson After Winning PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship on Sunday, and Tiger Woods couldn't be happier. On Sunday evening, Woods went to Twitter to send a message to Mickelson, who won the major at the age of 50. Mickelson's determination led to him winning his 45th PGA tournament and sixth major.

"Truly inspirational to see [Phil Mickelson] do it again at 50 years of age." Woods wrote. "Congrats!!" Mickelson saw the tweet and thanked Woods while also adding he's "pulling" for his quick return to the golf course. After winning the PGA Championship, Mickelson spoke to Amanda Balionis of CBS Sports and expressed his feelings about making PGA Tour history.

“I mean, this is just an incredible feeling because I just believed that it was possible, but yet everything was saying it wasn’t,” Mickelson said. “I hope that others find that inspiration. It might take a little extra work, a little bit harder effort, but gosh, is it worth it in the end. I’m so appreciative to be holding this Wanamaker trophy.” Mickelson also sent a message to the fans who supported him throughout the weekend.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had an experience like that, so thank you for that,” Mickelson told the crowd. “Slightly unnerving, but exceptionally awesome, so thank you. And for the way you’ve supported the game of golf for so many years, going back to the 1991 Ryder Cup. This place has been a big part of the game of golf, so thank you, everybody here at Kiawah Island and South Carolina.”

While Mickelson is celebrating his big win, Woods continues to work to getting back on the course after suffering injuries from a car crash in February. One of Woods' last updates was in April when he posted a photo of him on crutches and smiling while wearing a boot on his right leg. Earlier in the month, Woods sent a message to his fans while also thanking the first responders for their work.

"I am so grateful to both the good samaritans who came to assist me and called 911. I am also thankful to the LASD Deputies and LA Firefighter/Paramedics, especially LA Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzales and LAFD Engine Co. #106 Fire Paramedics Smith and Gimenez, for helping me so expertly at the scene and getting me safely to the hospital," Woods wrote. "I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I've received throughout this very difficult time."