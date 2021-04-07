Tiger Woods Breaks His Silence After Police Reveal Speed Caused Crash

✖

Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department revealed that speed was the primary cause of Tiger Woods' single-car rollover crash on Feb. 23. Hours later, the golfer released a statement reacting to the news. He thanked the people that came to his assistance after the crash, as well as the emergency personnel.

"In the last few days, I received word from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that their investigation regarding my traffic accident back on February 23 in Los Angeles has been completed and closed," Woods said in a statement. "I am so grateful to both the good samaritans who came to assist me and called 911. I am also thankful to the LASD Deputies and LA Firefighter/Paramedics, especially LA Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzales and LAFD Engine Co. #106 Fire Paramedics Smith and Gimenez, for helping me so expertly at the scene and getting me safely to the hospital.

"I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I've received throughout this very difficult time," Woods said in closing. This statement follows sources reporting that the five-time Masters champion has the goal of completing his recovery and returning to the PGA Tour.

According to the news conference on Wednesday, Woods was driving at nearly twice the speed limit at the time of the crash. LASD determined that he was traveling "between 84 and 87 mph" and did not hit the brakes after colliding with the median. The Hyundai Genesis SUV hit the tree at an estimated 75 mph.

PEOPLE spoke to sources close to Woods and learned that he is "happy to be home" and recovering from major injuries to his right leg. The sources said that he is focusing on his recovery and that he has a rehabilitation plan in place for the immediate future. Another source weighed in and explained that Woods "has his down moments but is doing everything he can to heal. He wants to go back on tour at some point. He is eager to get back into shape."

While Woods continues to recover at home, his peers will take part in The Masters, which begins on Thursday. He will not be at Augusta National for the high-profile tournament, but the other golfers took time to honor him during Tuesday night's Champions Dinner. They left Woods' seat open at the table and ensured that he was not forgotten while he remained at his home.