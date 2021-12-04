Tiger Woods’ Return Date to Golf Reportedly Revealed

It looks like Tiger Woods could be returning to golf very soon. According to Golf.com, Woods is seriously considering playing in the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie in two weeks. One source said Woods will “test it next week and make a call.” He will make an official decision after hitting balls, playing golf and evaluating his body and swing. Woods is still recovering from the injuries he suffered in a car accident in February.

This news comes after Woods posted a video of him showing off his swing and hitting a single iron shot. But despite the video, Woods downplayed competing in a tournament in the foreseeable future when talking to reporters during the Hero World Challenge press conference.

“I’ll put it to you this way, as far as playing at the Tour level, I don’t know when that’s going to happen,” Woods said. “Now, I’ll play a round here or there, a little hit-and-giggle. I can do something like that.” Before speaking to the media, Woods was interviewed by Golf Digest

and said he plans to make a comeback. However, Woods is not going to play on the PGA Tour full-time ever again.

“I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day—never full time, ever again—but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that,” Woods told Golf Digest in a Zoom interview. “You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

Woods suffered major injuries to his right leg. While in the hospital, there were talks about the leg being amputated. “This one’s been much more difficult,” Woods said at the Hero World Challenge press conference. “The knee stuff was one thing. That’s one level. Then the back. With this right leg. … it’s hard to explain how difficult it is. Being immobile for three months. Just to lay there. I was just looking forward to getting outside. That was a goal of mine. Especially for a person who lived his entire life outside, that was a goal.”