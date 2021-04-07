Tiger Woods Reportedly 'Doing Everything He Can to Heal' to Try to 'Go Back on Tour'

✖

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car rollover crash on Feb. 23, one that sent him to the hospital for emergency surgery. He is continuing to recover at home while fellow golfers prepare for The Masters, but Woods is not giving up on his career. He is reportedly "doing everything he can" to return to the PGA Tour after suffering major injuries to his right leg.

PEOPLE spoke to multiple sources close to Woods, who revealed that he is "happy to be back home" and recovering after undergoing multiple procedures. The sources explained that Woods is continuing to focus on his recovery and that he has big goals for the future. He plans on returning to the PGA Tour and competing with his peers once again. However, there is no set timeline for this return.

"He is focused on his continued recovery," the source told PEOPLE. "There is a rehabilitation plan in place." Another source weighed in and explained that Woods "has his down moments but is doing everything he can to heal. He wants to go back on tour at some point. He is eager to get back into shape."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department conducted an investigation into the crash and determined the cause. Not all of the details are currently available. However, people now know how fast Woods was driving before the crash occurred.

According to TMZ, he was driving 83 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the crash. Authorities told TMZ that the speed is the sole cause of the crash. Woods waived his right of privacy and authorized the release of the accident report to the public.

Not all of the information is available due to privacy laws, but the black box allegedly showed that Woods accelerated before the crash. An insider revealed that the Sheriff's Department did not get a warrant to investigate the golfer's cell phone to see if he had been calling or texting anyone leading up to the crash. The authorities reportedly felt that they did not have "probable cause" to get the cell phone records.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva previously stated publicly that the department found no evidence Woods was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. He said that the golfer was lucid and knew where he was. The authorities did not get a warrant to draw Woods' blood, saying that they did not have probable cause at the time.