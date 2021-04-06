Tiger Woods: Augusta National Unveils Plans to Honor Golf Legend at Masters Dinner

✖

Prior to the 2021 Masters at Augusta National, which is available to stream on Paramount+, the past champions will gather for a special dinner. Tiger Woods will not be present as he continues to recover from a single-car rollover crash, but his peers will continue to honor him before heading to the links. They will leave Woods' seat open at the table.

The winner of the 2019 Masters, Woods hosted the Champions dinner prior to last November's tournament. He set the stage for an entertaining event, which Dustin Johnson ultimately won after setting a new record with a score of 268 over the four rounds while finishing 20 strokes under par. Johnson will now host Tuesday's dinner, which will include filet mignon, sea bass, Pigs in a Blanket, mashed potatoes, and peach cobbler.

20 years after the famous Tiger Slam, Woods’ absence looms, but his legacy is undeniably present. #themasters pic.twitter.com/sz4kthxbqt — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2021

"I’ll miss running up [Dustin Johnson PGA]’s bill at the Champions Dinner tonight. It’s still one of my favorite nights of the year," Woods tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. Many people responded to the post by telling the golfer to call in his order and have a Gulfstream deliver the food to his home. They recommended sending the bill to Johnson. The defending champion simply responded by saying "Will miss having you here. This week isn’t the same without you."

Following his rollover crash on Feb. 23, emergency services transported Woods to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for emergency surgery. He remained at the facility after receiving treatment for his multiple leg injuries. Days later, Woods moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center "for continuing orthopedic care and recovery." The golfer remained at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center while occasionally providing updates about his ongoing recovery. He ultimately revealed that he was no longer in the hospital.

While he has continued to recover at his home, Woods has spent time talking to his fellow golfers. Justin Thomas, a close friend of the five-time Masters champion, provided some insight into these discussions during a press conference on Tuesday. "We texted Friday morning, and he said it's kind of starting to set in," Thomas said. "He's bummed he's not here playing practice rounds with us, and we hate it too."

