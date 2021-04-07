Tiger Woods Update: Sheriff to Reveal Car Crash Cause — Here's What They'll Say

✖

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is expected to release its findings as to the cause of Tiger Woods' February rollover car crash Wednesday morning, but law enforcement sources revealed to TMZ prior to the announcement that police plan to name excessive speed as the sole cause of the crash. The golfer suffered major injuries to his right leg and had to undergo surgery back in February after losing control of his Genesis GV80 SUV and crashing down a roadside hill in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Woods has said he has no recollection of the events leading up to the crash, but sources with direct knowledge of the police investigation told TMZ that Woods was speeding at the time he lost control of the SUV. The car's black box allegedly shows that the athlete accelerated at the time of the crash and kept going as Woods lost control of the car. The Sheriff's Department reportedly hasn't determined if Woods was conscious when he initially lost control of the car or simply suffered a head injury when he hit his head on something hard during the rollover that would have prevented his memory of what happened.

The insider added that the Sheriff's Department did not get a warrant to investigate Woods' cell phone to see if he had been calling or texting anyone leading up to the crash, saying that law enforcement felt it did not have probable cause for cell phone records either, despite that being a common step in crash investigations. The sheriff previously stated publicly that the department found no evidence Woods was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, despite not getting a warrant to draw blood at the time of the crash. They said at the time that they did not have probable cause.

TMZ's source claimed that will be no charges filed or citations issued against Woods, who has been released from the hospital and is back in Florida recovering from his surgeries at home. Fellow golfer and friend Rory McIlroy told ESPN at the start of the Masters that he visited Woods at his home on March 21. "It was good to see him in decent spirits and actually not as ... like when you hear of these things and you look at the car and you see the crash, it's like, you think he's going to be in a hospital bed for six months," McIlroy said. "But he was actually doing better than that."