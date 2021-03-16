Tiger Woods Makes Video Game Return With Long-Term 2K Exclusive Deal

✖

Tiger Woods is returning to the video game world. On Tuesday, 2K announced it has agreed to a long-term partnership with the golf legend, who is currently recovering from a car accident. The company also announced it has acquired HB Studios Multimedia Ltd., the company that developed the hit golf video game PGA Tour 2K21, as well as The Golf Club franchise.

“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” Woods said in January. “I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.” Woods' partnership means his name and likeness will appear exclusively in the PGA Tour 2K Franchise, as well as any golf game published by 2K. He will be an Executive Director and consultant with PGA Tour 2K, while 2K will also partner with Woods' TGR Foundation.

“In golf, there is no bigger icon than Tiger Woods. Like the rest of the world, we were saddened to hear of his recent accident, and we wish him a full and smooth recovery,” David Ismailer, President at 2K, said in a statement. “We have been eager to announce our partnership with Tiger, whose legendary career has transcended the sport. We are thrilled to have him join our PGA TOUR 2K series as an Executive Director.”

Tiger Woods' video game history dates back to the late 1990s. EA Sports had a 16-year partnership with Woods with the first game being Tiger Woods 99 PGA Tour Golf. The final game was released in 2013 with Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14. The move came as the next generation of consoles (Playstation 4 and XBOX One) were released.

“The team’s love and knowledge of golf is immediately evident in our games. We’re thrilled to officially become part of the 2K family and continue development of the PGA TOUR 2K franchise,” James Seaboyer, President and Studio Head at HB Studios said in a statement. “Our work with 2K on PGA TOUR 2K21 brought our capabilities and aspirations to the next level, and we can’t wait to show the world what we’re planning for the future.” Woods has put together a strong resume. Along with 15 major championships, Woods has won 82 PGA Tour events and was PGA TOUR Player of the Year 11 times.