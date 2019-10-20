Tiger Woods Lives It up in Tokyo as Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Welcomes Child With New Partner

With Tiger Woods‘ ex-wife Elin Nordegren welcoming a new addition to the family recently, there have been many people curious about the professional golfer’s reaction. Would he offer congratulations to Nordegren and former NFL tight end Jordan Cameron? As it turns out, Woods is slightly busy at the moment while traveling the world and hasn’t had time to respond.

In a photo posted on his Instagram profile, Woods is actually in Japan on a trip for Nike. The photo showed him in front of a large crowd of people in Tokyo, which was taken during his trip to Nike Tokyo.

“I always love coming back to Tokyo,” Woods wrote. “Had a great time with everyone at Nike Harajuku today. Thank you to [Nike Tokyo] and to everyone who came out!”

As it turns out, this stop at the Nike store is not the only reason for Woods heading to Japan. Following an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, he is actually attempting to get back into competitive form. Teeing off in Tokyo for the first time since 2006 will provide this opportunity.

“I’ve missed this,” Woods said to the crowd at the Nike Store in Harajuku, per Golf Digest.

The first challenge for Woods will be the MGM Resorts The Challenge: Japan Skins, where he will compete with Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Japanese native Hideki Matsuyama. This competition will be held at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club and will feature a total purse worth $350,000.

This country club will also host the ZOZO Championship, which is the first official PGA Tour event played in Japan.

These two competitions will be the first opportunity for Woods to show off his recovery since he withdrew from the Northern Trust in August due to an oblique strain. He finished tied for 37th out of 70 competitors at the BMW Championship.

If Woods performs better during his trip to Japan, he will have to make a decision about his status for an upcoming competition. Woods has four captain’s picks for the U.S. Presidents Cup team that competes in Australia this December and can use one of these picks on himself. Although he has to decide if he will be ready for this competition prior to making the selection.

