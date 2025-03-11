Tiger Woods to Focus on ‘Recovery and Rehab’ After Suffering Major Injury

For the first time in 24 years, Tiger Woods will miss The Masters. The golf legend and record-holder for most consecutive appearances at Augusta National Golf Club’s famous tournament had a “minimally-invasive” surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles, he announced on Instagram.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods wrote in the post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The surgery was performed by West Palm Beach, Florida surgeon Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery.

“The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,” Dr. Stucken said in the post.

It’s not the first time Woods has faced complications with his left Achilles—he dropped out of The Players Championship in 2011 after an injury, and injured it again later on in life at The Masters. He also had back surgery for a sixth time last September.

Woods set the all-time record for most consecutive appears at The Masters last year by making the cut for a 24th time. He did not play well enough to make the cut at any of 2024’s three other major tournaments. Last December, he played with his son in the PNC Championship. This year, he was scheduled to play at the Genesis Invitational but dropped out after the death of his mother, Kultida.