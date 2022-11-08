Tiger Woods Health Update Revealed by Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods has not played in a tournament since he missed the cut at the 150th Open Championship in July. The golf legend has been playing sparingly since the car accident in February 2021, but will he ever return on a full-time basis? Woods' good friend Rory McIlroy recently spoke to Golf & Turismo and gave an update on Woods' health.

"Tiger overall is fine, he is still working hard on his rehabilitation," McIlroy said (per Golf Monthly) while adding, "the road is long but improving day by day. After the Open Championship, he had to take a break, but I think he can be back by the end of the year, maybe at the Hero World Challenge."

The car accident Woods was in happened in Los Angeles. Things were so bad that his right leg was nearly amputated. He returned to action in December of that year, playing in the 2021 PNC Championship with his son Charlie. Woods then competed in the Masters and the PGA Championship this year along with The Open Championship.

In February, Woods talked about returning to golf full-time. "I wish I could tell you when I'm playing again," Woods told reporters at the Genesis Invitational. "I want to know, but I don't. My golf activity has been very limited. I can chip and putt really well and hit short irons very well, but I haven't done any long stuff seriously. I'm still working."

Woods added: I'm still working on the walking part. My foot was a little messed up there about a year ago, so the walking part is something that I'm still working on, working on strength and development in that. It takes time. What's frustrating is it's not at my timetable. I want to be at a certain place, but I'm not. I've just got to continue working. I'm getting better, yes. But as I said, not at the speed and rate that I would like. You add in the age factor, too. You just don't quite heal as fast, which is frustrating."

Woods is arguably the most accomplished golfer of all time. He has won 82 tournaments on the PGA Tour, has earned 15 Grand Slam titles and has been named PGA Player of the Year 11 times. Earlier this year, Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2021.