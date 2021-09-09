Steve Stricker Gives Big Health Update on Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods was in a serious car accident in February and has been rehabbing ever since. But it looks like the golf superstar could get back in action down the road. Steve Stricker, the U.S. captain for the Ryder Cup, appeared on Sirius XM Radio this week and said that Woods won’t be part of the Ryder Cup team, but the goal for Woods is to play again.

“I’ve talked to Tiger a lot,” Stricker said in the interview at Whistling Straits with former PGA Tour players Carl Paulson and Dennis Paulson, per ESPN. “He’s a part of this Ryder Cup family; he won’t be able to be a captain’s assistant this time around just because of his ongoing rehabilitation to try to get better and try to play golf again, and that is going well. He’s progressing, he’s doing well, things are moving in the right direction.”

Woods has been spotted in Los Angeles over the summer during his recovery. In May, Woods spoke to about his rehab process. “This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods said to Golf Digest. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.” Woods also revealed the goals he has in his rehab. He said: “My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

Woods’ last official tournament was the 2020 Masters in November. The accident happened in the Los Angeles area when Woods was on his way to a documentary shoot at a golf course. Before the crash, Woods was driving at a high speed when the car crossed a median a rolled into a grassy area. He was transported to a hospital, a place where he spent nearly a month.

“In the last few days, I received word from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that their investigation regarding my traffic accident back on February 23 in Los Angeles has been completed and closed,” Woods said in a statement in April. “I am so grateful to both the good samaritans who came to assist me and called 911. I am also thankful to the LASD Deputies and LA Firefighter/Paramedics, especially LA Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzales and LAFD Engine Co. #106 Fire Paramedics Smith and Gimenez, for helping me so expertly at the scene and getting me safely to the hospital.”