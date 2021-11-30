Tiger Woods Fans React to His Announcement He’ll ‘Never’ Play ‘Full Time’ Golf Ever Again

Tiger Woods is planning to return to the PGA Tour, but fans will be seeing less of him once he’s cleared to compete. Woods, who was involved in a single-car accident in February, talked about his golf future to and said he will “never” play golf on a “full-time” basis again. But the golf superstar is working his way to making a big comeback.

“I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day—never full time, ever again—but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that,” Woods told Golf Digest from his home in Florida. “You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Woods continued: “I don’t have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life. After my back fusion, I had to climb Mt. Everest one more time. I had to do it, and I did. This time around, I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mt. Everest, and that’s OK. I can still participate in the game of golf.” Here’s a look at social media reacting to Woods’ announcement.

Pick and Choose

https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/1465434582480736266?s=20

One person wrote: “I pray 2023 he will be able to play Augusta. Such a hard place to walk for anyone.I pray Tiger can make it back to Augusta.”

Never Full-Time

https://twitter.com/Daniel_Rapaport/status/1465406661879902217?s=20

Another person wrote: “Tiger never really was full time compared to other golfers on Tour. His body is beat up and he can’t physically do it any more. If he averaged 2 a month. Now it will be 1 every month or two months. So max 12 events a year, likely 6 a year unless something physically changes.”

Candid

https://twitter.com/GolfDigest/status/1465411075990560769?s=20

One fan responded: “The most candid and genuine interview you will ever see Tiger give. Honestly makes me so happy just to see the pure joy on his face. I know some people don’t like him and they are entitled to that but he is my favorite athlete ever and the most resilient athlete of my lifetime.”

What About the Accident

https://twitter.com/washingtonpost/status/1465441056187731979?s=20

Another person responded: “Any of the rest of us would have been cited for the accident. Tired of famous people getting a pass. (Yes, he’s paid dearly, but that doesn’t usually matter for the rest of us).”

Can’t Wait

https://twitter.com/cnnbrk/status/1465470532858826752?s=20

One fan wrote: “I for one will be looking forward to seeing him play on tour again, even if it is only a few times a year.”

Surprised

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1465443572883378178?s=20

A Twitter user wrote: “Pretty sure he said he can’t expect that of himself now before he went onto say that, doesn’t mean he wont if he gets back to a level he’s happy with physically & competitively. I’ll be surprised if he does come back though as sad as it is, his injuries sound horrendous.”

The Original Plan

https://twitter.com/FowlerIamnot/status/1465679530908078087?s=20

And this fan said: “This is so refreshing to read from [Tiger Woods]. He’s honest and realistic and not trying to be like some Tuesday night movie, where he pushes himself to the limit in the rain to be the best again. Now if all the Tiger fan boys and media could just calm down their expectations too.”