Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman: Everything to Know

In March, it was revealed that Tiger Woods broke up with longtime ex-girlfriend Erica Herman when she filed a lawsuit against the golf star, asking to be removed from a non-disclosure agreement she signed in August 2017. In the lawsuit, Herman cited the Speak Out Act, which allows NDAs to be nullified in cases of sexual harassment or assault.

The news was surprising considering Herman and Woods have had a steady relationship for the last few years. And during that time, Herman was there for Woods during the highest and lowest moments in his life. Herman was there for Woods when he won the 2019 Masters and was also there he got into a serious car accident in February 2021.

"There was a point in time when I wouldn't say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg," Woods told Golf Digest in his first interview after the accident. "Once I [kept it], I wanted to test and see if I still had my hands. So even in the hospital, I would have [girlfriend] Erica [Herman] and [friend] Rob [McNamara] throw me something. Throw me anything." Here's a look at Everything to know about Herman.