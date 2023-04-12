Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman: Everything to Know
In March, it was revealed that Tiger Woods broke up with longtime ex-girlfriend Erica Herman when she filed a lawsuit against the golf star, asking to be removed from a non-disclosure agreement she signed in August 2017. In the lawsuit, Herman cited the Speak Out Act, which allows NDAs to be nullified in cases of sexual harassment or assault.
The news was surprising considering Herman and Woods have had a steady relationship for the last few years. And during that time, Herman was there for Woods during the highest and lowest moments in his life. Herman was there for Woods when he won the 2019 Masters and was also there he got into a serious car accident in February 2021.
"There was a point in time when I wouldn't say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg," Woods told Golf Digest in his first interview after the accident. "Once I [kept it], I wanted to test and see if I still had my hands. So even in the hospital, I would have [girlfriend] Erica [Herman] and [friend] Rob [McNamara] throw me something. Throw me anything." Here's a look at Everything to know about Herman.
Florida Native
According to the Palm Beach Post, Herman grew up in Palm Beach County, Florida and attended Santaluces High School in the early 2000s where she was a cheerleader. She also attended college at Palm Beach State College and the University of Central Florida.
Restaurant Veteran
According to Page Six, Herman worked as a bartender before being promoted to VIP manager at the Blue Martini lounge while attending UFC in Orlando. In 2010, Herman had ambitions to open nightclubs in Florida, but when she began dating Woods, she became the general manager of his restaurant The Woods Jupiter.
Five-Year Relationship
Woods and Herman revealed they were a couple when they attended the President's Cup in September 2017. They were then seen attending a Los Angeles Dodgers game when the team reach the World Series a month later. Herman eventually moved into Woods' mansion in Jupiter.
No. 1 Fan
As mentioned earlier, Herman was there when Woods won the Masters in 2019. However, Herman also supported Woods when he won the Tour Championship in 2018. Herman was also in Augusta, Georgia when Woods competed in the 2022 Masters, his first tournament since his car accident in February 2021.
Support During Car Accident
When Woods suffered injuries in a car accident outside of Los Angeles, Woods wasn't sure he was going to be able to walk again and was worried he would lose his right leg. Herman was there when Woods was in the hospital and was in attendance a the PNC Championship in December 2021, which was his first tournament since the crash.
Relationship with Kids and ex-Wife
According to PEOPLE, "Elin [Nordegren] has a friendly relationship with Erica. Tiger has come a long way and Elin acknowledges that. She is happy that he is dating Erica." Herman was also reportedly close with Woods' two children that he shares with Nordegren.
More Lawsuit Details
Along with asking to be removed from the NDA, Herman said Woods owes her $30 million. She is suing for consequential monetary damages, injunctive relief, and attorneys' fees under the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act.