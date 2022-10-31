Tiger Woods DUI Arrest Footage Bizarrely Used in Politician’s Attack Ad About Cop Killers

In a very bizarre move, some footage from Tiger Woods' 2017 DUI arrest was recently used in a politician's attack ad about cop killers. According to The Root, Republican candidate Kris Kobach, who is running for attorney general in Kansas, ran an add criticizing his opponent, Democrat Chris Mann. However, the ad used video of Woods arrest during a portion about Mann being anti-death penalty for those convicted of murdering police officers, which Woods has not done.

"Not only does it feature Tiger Woods getting arrested as a cop killer, which we all know is false. It also contains multiple lies about Chris Mann," said a Mann campaign spokesperson. "Lies like this shouldn't be on TV. He needs to take down the ad. Chris Mann is a former cop who was injured in the line of duty. Kris Kobach has no shame in the lies he'll tell to win political power." A spokesperson for the Kobach campaign added, "We caught it and fixed it within minutes. What a happy accident that media is going to pick this up and expose Chris Mann as a soft-on-crime liberal Democrat who will let cop killers and mass murderers off easy for their heinous crimes." Notably, as the Kobach campaign spokesperson implied, the ad has since been edited to remove the footage of Woods.

At the end of May 2017, Woods was arrested in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence. In a statement, after he was released from police custody, Tiger said, "I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."

"I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again," the golf pro continued. Additionally, Tiger also expressed gratitude the law enforcement officers that were there for his arrest, saying, "I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office for their professionalism." Reps for Woods do not appear to have commented on the political attack ad.