Tiger Woods Breaks Silence After DUI Arrest in Florida

Tiger Woods breaks his silence after getting arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Florida on Monday.

The professional golfer addressed the incident and blamed an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications” as the reason for the events that took place.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

He continued, “I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”

Woods also thanked the police officers that were present during his arrest. “I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism.”

The golf star was booked at 7:18 a.m. after getting arrested at 3 a.m. on Monday for a DUI. His booking sheet stated that he had an unlawful blood alcohol level.

