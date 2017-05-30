Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI

Pro golfer Tiger Woods was charged with DUI on Monday in Jupiter, Florida.

The 41-year-old PGA star was taken into custody around 3 a.m. ET on Monday and later released at 10:50 a.m., according to ESPN. He was pulled over on Miltary Trail South of Indian Creek Parkway.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Woods’ mug shot has surfaced on the Internet and the image shows him looking disheveled with heavy eyes and a scruffy beard.

Tiger Woods recently underwent a fusion surgery on his back in April. The procedure was the fourth surgery he’s had on his back since the spring of 2014.

Up Next: Two Children Found Dead Inside Hot Car On 96-Degree Day In Texas

Just last week, the 14-time major champion and winner of 79 PGA titles released his first statement since the surgery.

Here’s Tiger Woods’ mugshot after his arrest on DUI charge pic.twitter.com/d6f8CpOIc5 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 29, 2017

“As for returning to competitive golf, the long-term prognosis is positive. My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It’s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse,” Woods wrote. “I’m walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day. There’s no hurry.”

The last time that Woods competed was at the Dubai Desert Classic in February. He withdrew from the tournament after a first-round 77. In the week prior, Woods missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance open.

Woods did explain that he has no plans to retire in the near future after his back surgery.

More: Watch: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Involved in Five-Car Crash at Indianapolis 500

He continued by writing: “I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again. Presently, I’m not looking ahead. I can’t twist for another two and a half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals.”

Earlier in April, Woods spoke out about making every effort to play the Masters.

“I did everything I could to play at Augusta and was ready to go,” he said. “Unfortunately, it was kind of like the 2008 U.S. Open [where Woods won despite playing with a fracture in his leg and pending ACL surgery]. The pain was post-impact when I swung the club. I figured, ‘Can I handle it?’ This time the answer was, ‘Probably not.’ That shows the effect that nerve pain can have. Obviously, it was a huge disappointment not to play. I hate to miss any major, especially the Masters, but the reality is I just couldn’t play.”

[H/T ESPN, Photo Credit: Christian Petersen / Getty]