Tiger Woods’ Candid Confession About Spinal Injury Has Fans Weighing In

Tiger Woods shared some candid information about his spinal surgery in an Instagram post on June 21. The post earned dozens of comments from fans who shared their own back surgery stories. Others were happy that the implant helped him get back to success on the golf course.

Woods, 43, shared a picture of himself on the golf course in a post about Centinel Spine’s STALIF M-Ti fusion implant. The 2019 Masters winner claimed in the caption that the implant helped him “regain” his life.

“Over the years, the pain in my back and legs was so debilitating, that at times, I had to be helped out of bed. There were some days when I couldn’t even stand up. In April 2017, I underwent spinal fusion surgery using [Centinel Spine]’s STALIF M-Ti fusion implant,” Woods wrote. “I have since regained my life, not only winning the 2019 Masters, but spending quality time on vacation with my family. I am grateful for the technology developed by Centinel Spine.”

Woods added several hashtags, including “regain your life” and “rediscover.”

“Then please stop laying up in tournaments. You are Tiger F– Woods for Christ Sake. I miss watching the Tiger Mentality out there,” one fan wrote, suggesting that Woods is not playing fully committed in some tournaments.

“Love the Big Cat, but the underlying issues that caused injury in the first place will inevitably move further up/down the kinetic chain unless they are addressed. Hopefully the less aggressive swing we have seen of late will help,” another wrote. “Keep dominating TW!!”

“Impressive and inspiring, through adversity you showed your deepest strength. Can’t wait to see more from you,” another added.

Some shared personal stories of their own back surgeries.

“I had spinal fusion surgery 21 years ago at the age of 31 and it changed my life,” one person wrote. “Golfing with my Dad now is one of my greatest joys in my life and watching you play again is simply the best!! So incredibly happy for you!”

Other fans sarcastically wrote about how the post seemed like an advertisement, although Woods did not include the hashtag “ad” or any notice that it was.

“Well I guess tigers probably 10 million richer now from this post,” one person wrote.

“Wait is this an ad?” another asked.

Woods’ post was published after Centinel Spine announced a partnership with Woods on June 11.

According to the company, teaming with Woods “opens up a broader patient population that Centinel Spine can reach and educate” about spinal disease and treatment options.

Woods underwent four back surgeries after suffering back issues throughout 2013 and 2014. Woods had his fourth back surgery, a spinal fusion, in April 2017, according to PGA.com. Two years after the surgery, Woods completed a shocking comeback, winning the 2019 Masters in April.

