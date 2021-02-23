Tiger Woods Accident: CNN Facing Backlash for Comment Made About Golfer After Car Crash

✖

Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car crash early Tuesday morning, and CNN is in some hot water for a comment made by an anchor about the legendary golfer. While CNN was covering the accident, sports anchor Andy Scholes said he was "not surprised" by what happened with Woods, who was taken to the hospital after the crash. Scholes said that was not surprised by the news because "painkillers have become a part of his life."

"Stunned, I guess but not entirely surprised," Scholes said. "Tiger back in 2017 was found by police, pulled over by the side of the road asleep in his car. He had said he had taken a lot of painkillers at that time because we all know Tiger had undergone a lot of surgeries over the years and painkillers have become a part of his life." Scholes' comment on Woods led to people on social media attacking him and CNN, which then led to Scholes issuing an apology.

CNN Sports anchor says he wasn't surprised by Tiger's car crash because 'painkillers have become a part of his life' https://t.co/2RtxpUBTBm pic.twitter.com/An4QpDMDEM — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 23, 2021

What made fans angry is Scholes made the comments while the info was still being gathered. It was reported by TMZ that nothing illicit was found in the vehicle and that Woods was speeding before the crash. Woods was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center by ambulance to be treated for his injuries, which are deemed as non-life-threatening.

Sorry didn’t mean for it to come out that way — Andy Scholes (@AndyScholesCNN) February 23, 2021

Woods spent the weekend in Southern California hosting the Genesis Invitational, which is sponsored by his charity. He remained there earlier this week to work with other celebrities and was seen hanging out with Dwyane Wade and David Spade. Woods did not play any holes as he was recovering from back surgery. And when Jim Nantz of CBS Sports asked Woods if he was going to play in this year's Masters, the 15-time major champion said his status is up in the air.

"God, I hope so," Woods responded while laughing. "I’ve got to get there first. A lot of it’s based on my surgeons, my doctors, my therapists, and making sure that I do it correctly. This is the only back I got, so I don’t have much more wiggle room left here."