‘Thursday Night Football’: Time Channel and How to Watch Rams vs. Seahawks



Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season has arrived, and the first game will feature two of the top quarterbacks in the league. Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will face Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks for Thursday Night Football. Tonight’s game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox and the NFL Network. The game will also stream on Amazon Prime, the NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.

The Rams are coming off a 37-20 loss against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. But despite the loss, the Rams are one of the best teams in the NFL with a 3-1 record. One of the reasons for the fast start for the Rams is the play of cornerback Jalen Ramsey who has one interception and four passes defended in four games. However, he made it very clear that he is not of Thursday night games after playing on Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I never like the quick turnaround coming off a win, loss, whatever. Not a fan of Thursday night football,” Ramsey said this week, per ESPN. “But it is what it is, it’s good for TV, it’s good for ratings, it’s good for the league, so it is what it is. We’ve got to kind of say ‘F this game’ and we got a game in three days, four days, something like that, and it’s an important game, another division game, so we got to kind of put our focus there real quick.”

The Seahawks are coming off a big win over the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend. The victory was much-needed for Seattle after the team lost their last two games. But despite the 2-2 record, quarterback Russell Wilson is off to a hot start, completing 72.5% of his passes for 1,044 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 129.9 passer rating.

“He put together an excellent game for us,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said about Wilson’s game against the 49ers. “One of my favorite games because of that, the circumstances of being on the road, with the crowd, the pass rush was roaring, and then after the first three series, they didn’t get him again. When he needed to get out, he did, and when he needed to scramble to throw it and win the game with a touchdown pass, he did it. I was really proud of that outing and thought it was one of his classics. To me, it’s one of the really special ones.”