'Thursday Night Football': How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bears

✖

The fifth week of the NFL season is here and will kick off with Tom Brady playing in front of a national audience. The 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Soldier Field to face the 3-1 Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. For the last four weeks, Thursday Night Football could only be seen on the NFL Network. However, tonight's matchup will air on Fox and the NFL Network at 8:20 p.m. The game can also be streamed live on Amazon Prime as well as the Yahoo Sports app. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will have the call for tonight's game. Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink will report from the sidelines.

The Bucs enter the game with a lot of momentum, winning their last three games after losing the season opener to the New Orleans Saints. All eyes will be on Brady as he's coming off a five-touchdown game against the Los Angeles Chargers. But what makes this matchup very interesting is it will be a Super Bowl rematch for the two starting quarterbacks - Brady and Nick Foles. A couple of weeks ago, the Bears made the decision to have Foles be the starting QB. The last time the two met, Brady was with the New England Patriots and Foles was with the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LII. Foles led the Eagles to a championship and was named Super Bowl MVP. Now he's looking to be the Bears starting QB for good.

"As a player that is something that you would always like -- to be somewhere and continue to build those relationships," Foles said Tuesday as reported by ESPN. "But at the same time, the blessing of being on different teams and being different places is that you get to meet a lot of different people and get to know them and be a part of different communities. That is something my wife and I have embraced through this journey."

The Bears suffered their first loss of the season last Sunday, falling to the Indianapolis Colts 19-11. Foles, who threw for 249 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the loss, said he's ready to move on quickly against the Bucs. "I don’t think I've ever played in an undefeated season," Foles said as reported by Bears Wire. Every time you lose, it shows more than wins do. You never want to lose, but that’s part of it."