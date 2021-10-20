‘Thursday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Broncos vs. Browns

Week 7 of the NFL season has arrived, and it’s a pivotal one for two AFC teams. The Denver Broncos will take on the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night, and both teams are sitting at 3-3. The Week 7 edition of Thursday Night Football will start at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox and the NFL Network. It will also stream on Amazon Prime Video, the NFL App and the Yahoo Sports App.

After winning their first three games of the year, the Broncos have lost their last three with two of the losses being by at least a two-score margin. Quarterback Tedd Bridgewater has struggled in the last three games, throwing four interceptions and recording a passer rating of 86.5 during that span. In the first three games, Bridgewater threw zero interceptions and recorded a 120.7 passer rating.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller is back with the team after missing all of 2020 due to an ankle injury. So far this season, Miller has recorded 4.5 sacks and is ready to get a few more on Thursday. “I will play well in this game. I’m going to have a great game. . . . I don’t know who the tackle I’m going against is, but I’m going to kill him,” Miller said to reporters this week.

The Browns are looking to bounce back after losing the last two games. However, they are going to have do it without quarterback Baker Mayfield who is dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Veteran quarterback Case Keenum will start in place of Mayfield and is ready for the opportunity.

“Even on a short week like this, I’ve done it a lot so I’m excited with the guys out there,” Keenum said. “I know we’re uncertain on a lot of the guys, who’s going to be out there, but I’m built for this. This is what I’ve done my whole career, not knowing if I’m going to start up until the game time, to not knowing who’s out there with me, to introducing myself to players while I’m calling a play, type stuff.” Keenum joined the Browns last year after spending one season with Washington. He also spent time with the Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans.