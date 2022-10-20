Thursday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Saints at Cardinals

The seventh week of the 2022 NFL season will start with two teams that are in won-now mode. The New Orleans Saints will face the Arizona Cardinals tonight on Thursday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on Prime Video. It can also be streamed on NFL+ via mobile devices.

The Saints (2-4) are coming off a 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite the loss, the Saints did some good things offensively, rushing for 228 yards, and 99 of those yards came from running back Alvin Kamara. Quarterback Andy Dalton only threw for 162 yards and one touchdown in the loss but will get the start again for tonight's game as Jameis Winston is dealing with multiple injuries.

Despite the slow start, the Saints are confident they can turn things around. "We're sitting here one game out in our division," Saints head coach Allen said, per the team's official website. "So, it's not a time for panic. This is the league that we're in right now. "But, listen, the message is just keep grinding, keep working. Because we're giving ourselves opportunities. We haven't made enough plays to win these games, but we've given ourselves opportunities to win. You've got to give yourself that opportunity if you expect to be able to win at some point in time. So we've just got to make one or two more plays to push ourselves over the hump."

The Cardinals (2-4) are coming off a 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and have lost their last two games. Quarterback Kyler Murray is off to a slow start as he has a passer rating of 81.8. And Murray's top target, wide receiver Marquise Brown, will be out of action for at least a month due to a foot injury. The good news is wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returns after being suspended for the last six games. The Cardinals also traded for veteran wide receiver Robbie Anderson, so Murray has some strong weapons to make the offense go.

"I want to be able to master my craft but it's not a normal week," Anderson said, per the Cardinals' official website, "so I am trying to pick up everything they selected me to learn and master what I can. Whatever they put on my plate, I'll give my all."