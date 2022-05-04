DeAndre Hopkins' Six-Game Suspension From NFL Sparks Wild Reactions From Social Media

One of the best wide receivers in the NFL will miss the first part of the 2022 season because of a suspension. DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals has been suspended for the first six games of the year for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. The news comes shortly after the Cardinals traded for former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown. "DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances," an NFL spokesperson said in an official statement. "Hopkins is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cardinals' active roster following the team's sixth regular-season game." Hopkins shared his response to the suspension. "In my 10-year NFL career, I have never tested positive for using performance enhancing drugs," Hopkins' statement read. "To learn that my November test came back with trace elements of a banned substance, I was confused and shocked. "I am very mindful of what I put it in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could've happened." Here's a look at what fans have to say about the suspension.

Hopkins Full Statement See you Week 7. pic.twitter.com/rHTofEx7jK — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) May 3, 2022 One person responded: "If you look at the NFLs history of suspensions this is really messed up. Tom Brady literally got caught cheating in a playoff game, sent a team home and won the Superbowl and got less games. People get less game suspensions for domestic abuse. Wtf is this."

Kyler Murray Responds Hop's character has never been in question… we got you family.🤟🏽 — Kyler Murray (@K1) May 3, 2022 One fan said: "Actually his character has alway been a question from breaking down on the field and flipping off Refs to not practicing, flipping off fans on the road, and now PED'S....."

Vaccine Mention DeAndre Hopkins being an anti-vaxxer but using PEDs is the joke that keeps writing itself. — Kristoffer, God of Hammers (@TheBoyWhoWrote) May 2, 2022 The fan continued: "This is how you know, for athletes specifically, their anti-vaxxer stances are born out of pure ignorance. You claim to not want anything "unnatural" in your body, but you don't hesitate to use PEDs or get that half-time injection when your leg is practically broken in half."

Don't Understand "I don't get it!"@keyshawn doesn't understand athletes like DeAndre Hopkins using PEDs. #KJM pic.twitter.com/Kg4kjJ1Owi — Keyshawn, JWill & Max (@KeyJayandMax) May 3, 2022 One fan responded: "He wasn't using a diuretic to mask the substance or he would have received 8 games. Could indicate he didn't know he was taking an illegal substance or it was accidental. But that's not a good talking point for your show, I guess."

Another Vaccine Mention DeAndre Hopkins willing to take PEDs but not a vaccine LMAOOOOOO — Ryan Ray (@RyanHR25) May 2, 2022 Another person mentioned: "With all due respect, there is a pretty significant difference between hormones that are used every day throughout the world for decades and a new vaccine . 100% pro vaccine, but its not really at all the same."

Calvin Ridley Comparison DeAndre Hopkins suspended only 6 games for violating the performance enhancing drug policy but Calvin Ridley gets suspended an entire season for betting on a game he didn't play in…interesting 🤔 — liv (@livmoods) May 2, 2022 The Twitter user continued: "and I don't need y'all to get all lawyer on me about why Ridley got his punishment. The inconsistencies of how players are punish and to what degree is WACK."