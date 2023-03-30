Three-Time Super Bowl Champion Willie McGinest out at NFL Network

Willie McGinest is looking for a new job. According to Front Office Sports, the three-time Super Bowl champion linebacker has been let go by the NFL Network. This comes three months after McGinest allegedly attacked a man at a restaurant in West Hollywood on Dec. 9. The former New England Patriots star surrendered himself to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Dec. 19 and is facing two felony charges as well as possibly eight years in prison.

According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL Network suspended McGinest and removed him from the air pending investigation of the charges. The 51-year-old then issued a statement that said, "I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life's body of work, or the role model I've worked hard to become. It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should have never happened.

"This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection—mind, soul, and spirit. I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation. Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again."

Front Office Sports noted that McGinest is the latest big name to be fired from the network as Jim Trotter, Rachel Bonnetta and Mike Giardi are also gone. The moves were reportedly part of the NFL Network's recent wave of big cuts. Along with being fired from the NFL Network, McGinest is dealing with a lawsuit filed by the victim. He is due in court for a hearing in the case in April, according to TMZ Sports.

McGinest began his NFL career in 1994 when he was selected by the Patriots at No. 4 overall in NFL Draft. He made his first Pro Bowl in 1996 and again in 2003 while helping the Patriots win Super Bowls in 2001, 2003 and 2004. Following the 2005 season, McGinest signed with the Cleveland Browns and played for the team for three seasons before announcing his retirement. He finished his career with 86 career sacks and is the NFL's all-time leader in postseason sacks with 16.