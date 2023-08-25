Three-Time MLB All-Star Announces Retirement After Comeback Attempt

A three-time MLB All-Star has ended his baseball career. Daniel Murphy has announced his retirement for the second time. He originally retired before the 2021 season but returned to baseball in March 2023, signing a contract with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. In June, Murphy signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels and played for the Salt Lake Bees. He retired from baseball again on August 15 when the Bees placed him on the voluntarily retired list.

"I felt like I had a little bit of baseball left," Murphy told The Athletic in June. "I don't know how much. But it was more than zero. And it got to a point where if I didn't at least try, then it would have been more out of fear than anything else. And I didn't want that to be the case."

According to The Athletic, the Angles were the only team to reach out the Murphy. He played in 38 games for the Bess and hit .295 with one home run and 25 RBIs. "He played well in independent ball," Angels general manager Perry Minasian said. "Somebody that had his career, and still has the passion to play … deserved the opportunity to see what he could do in Triple-A."

Murphy, 38, began his MLB career in 2008 with the New York Mets. He was with the Mets from 2008 to 2015 (missed the entire 2010 season) before signing a three-year contract with the Washington Nationals. During the 2018 season, Murphy was traded to the Chicago Cubs, and at the end of the year, Murphy signed a two-year contract with the Colorado Rockies. In his career, Muprhy was named an All-Star in 2014, 2016 and 2017, and was named NLCS MVP in 2015. His best season was in 2016 when he hit .347, 25 home runs, 104 RBI and 47 doubles, which led to him finishing second in NL MVP voting.

"This is a beautiful game, and I really just feel humbled and blessed that it let me jump on the ride for a little bit," Murphy said at the time of his first retirement, per SNY. "It's beautiful. It can teach you about so many things. And all I can say is, thank you."