The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Show Draws Comparisons to Jordan Peele's 'Us'

The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime show has drawn a lot of comparisons to Jordan Peele's 2019 horror film Us. During his performance, The Weeknd was joined by a mob of dancers with bandaged faces, a reference to the character that the singer created for the narrative of his new album, After Hours. Many took to social media to point out that the dancers bore resemblance to a character from Us, played by young actor Evan Alex. For much of the film, Alex wore a mask that only allowed his eyes to be seen.

Ahead of the big game, Yahoo! published an exclusive interview with The Weeknd, and during the conversation, he spoke about the bandaged character he'd created from his new music. "The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated," the singer said, explaining the symbolism behind the bloody, bandages look. Scroll down to see what Super Bowl watchers had to say about the Halftime Show and its similarities to Us.