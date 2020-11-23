AMAs 2020: The Weeknd's Bloody, Bandaged Appearance Lights up Social Media Again
The Weeknd continued to draw quite the reactions after his appearance at the American Music Awards on Sunday night. Sticking with his creative theme of showing up with either a bloodied, bruised face or in the case of the American Music Awards, a bandaged face, The Weeknd's look led many viewers wondering just exactly what was going on.
It was first during a Saturday Night Live appearance in March that he worried his fans. That's when he debuted his battered look as he performed "Blinding Lights" and "Scared to Live." He has continued to sport this look during later appearances and at other awards show as part of a promotion for his short film, After Hours, in which he has the same bandaged, bloodied look.
Nonetheless, American Music Awards viewers who weren't aware of the meaning behind his look were taken back by the startling outfit. The Weeknd, who was recently revealed to be the next Super Bowl halftime performer, made his first appearance at the event to accept the award for Favorite Album - Soul R&B. He then debuted "Save Your Tears" with a special appearance from Kenny G. The Weeknd has eight nominations in total at the American Music Awards.
Many fans on social media poked fun at the bandaged-look and tied it back to one of his breakout songs, "Can't Feel My Face." The song came off his second studio album back in 2015.
damn, when the weeknd said "i can't feel my face when i'm with you" he wasn't joking #AMAs pic.twitter.com/yY4gQ6ZHVY— laura (@zeugirdorarual) November 23, 2020
While 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, his outfit, despite debuting this year, has nothing to do with that. However, some fans feel his bloodied-look continues to get worse throughout each appearance.
The Weeknd came out looking like #AMAs pic.twitter.com/MbJFn2hV8O— nani ✨ (@nanibeanzzz) November 23, 2020
Debuting it for his Saturday Night Live appearance, he also donned the look at the VMAs. He'll likely continue it at the Grammy Awards.
...can we talk about wtf The Weeknd has going on? #AMAs pic.twitter.com/PPIpYFLTDf— MACHSPEED ✈️ (@MachSpeedTV) November 23, 2020
Some viewers decided to put his American Music Awards get-up side-by-side with some classic characters. Among those included the Joker as he walked out of the hospital in one of the more iconic scenes of The Dark Knight.
the weeknd is making spot the difference a little harder at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/nbSclSvBnK— Catarina Bettencourt (@CatBett_) November 23, 2020
Others decided to wonder what he'll do next. The Grammys will likely be the next public apperance for The Weeknd, leaving some to make predictions for what he'll come out with next.
At this rate im convinced The Weeknd is going to show up at the Grammys on a stretcher in a coma #AMAs pic.twitter.com/2sDES0oMaV— 💧🌙ChrOMARtica☀️🔥 (@OmarVlad_) November 23, 2020
While his look has nothing to do with 2020, a few American Music Awards viewers applauded his look. They joked that he took wearing a face mask to another level with the bandages around his head.
The Weeknd took wearing a mask to a different level #AMAs pic.twitter.com/7qTRXWiZD6— Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) November 23, 2020
The Weeknd, tabbed to be the next performer at the Super Bowl, will certainly make some type of statement with his outfit at one of the biggest stages. The 2021 Super Bowl will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.
Hmm. I still don’t know what happened to @theweeknd, but I just learned he’s scheduled to perform for the @SuperBowl halftime show next year.— Jennifer Thies (@musicjmusic) November 23, 2020