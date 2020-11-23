AMAs 2020: The Weeknd's Bloody, Bandaged Appearance Lights up Social Media Again

The Weeknd continued to draw quite the reactions after his appearance at the American Music Awards on Sunday night. Sticking with his creative theme of showing up with either a bloodied, bruised face or in the case of the American Music Awards, a bandaged face, The Weeknd's look led many viewers wondering just exactly what was going on.

It was first during a Saturday Night Live appearance in March that he worried his fans. That's when he debuted his battered look as he performed "Blinding Lights" and "Scared to Live." He has continued to sport this look during later appearances and at other awards show as part of a promotion for his short film, After Hours, in which he has the same bandaged, bloodied look.

Nonetheless, American Music Awards viewers who weren't aware of the meaning behind his look were taken back by the startling outfit. The Weeknd, who was recently revealed to be the next Super Bowl halftime performer, made his first appearance at the event to accept the award for Favorite Album - Soul R&B. He then debuted "Save Your Tears" with a special appearance from Kenny G. The Weeknd has eight nominations in total at the American Music Awards.