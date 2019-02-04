‘Us’ Super Bowl Trailer: Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Followup Gets Big Game Spot

A new trailer for Jordan Peele‘s Us is here, joining a slate of other highly anticipated Super Bowl commercials.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath to see how Peele will follow his 2017 directorial debut Get Out. The director is back with another unique horror film, as fans saw on Super Bowl Sunday. The TV spot for Us came out a few hours ahead of the game, giving a sneak peek of what will play during the commercial break.

Us stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex as a young family taking a vacation with some of their friends. At their beachside getaway, strange and disturbing things start to happen, and the trailer tells fans just who is behind it all.

“It’s us,” whispers Alex as Jason Wilson, just before the clip comes to an end. The family comes face to face with a group of exact look-alikes, all wearing red jumpsuits and bizarre masks. The doppelgangers carry eclectic weapons, and they can apparently climb trees, run up walls and terrorize the Wilson family to no end.

The new teaser is comprised mostly of footage that was included in the original trailer, which released Christmas Day. It does show a few scenes in different settings, including outdoor shots in broad daylight — a bit of a departure for the supernatural horror genre.

Ultimately, the teaser will help bring the movie to a much wider audience, as the Super Bowl is typically the highest-rated TV event of the year. Anyone who had not heard about Peele’s upcoming film will now be clued in, and just in time to purchase advance tickets.

Tickets for Us went on sale in December, far ahead of the release date. The movie comes out on March 21, but Peele and Universal are working hard to get fans committed to their showings ahead of time.

Meanwhile, the movie trailer joins a slate of other highly anticipated Super Bowl ads. It may go nicely alongside the Olay commercial “Killer Skin,” which stars Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Sarah Michelle Gellar. The ad is a bit of a parody of the horror genre, and is the first entry into the competitive Super Bowl advertising market of both Olay and Gellar.

Other big ads for the year include Doritos’ collaboration between Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys, Stell Artois’ revival of both The Big Lebowski and Sex and the City, and many others.

Super Bowl LIII begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.