'The Natural' Cast: Where Are They Now?

When cinema fans learned about Wilford Brimley's death on Saturday at the age of 85, they began reminiscing about his longtime career as an actor. They talked about his roles in Cocoon and Hard Target, as well as his diabetes commercials. Of course, many others thought about one of Brimley's most beloved roles — Pop Fisher in The Natural. With many conversations revolving around the baseball film, the fans started thinking about the various actors in The Natural. They remembered that Robert Redford starred and that Glenn Close and other prominent celebrities joined him. This also created questions about their respective careers and whether or not the actors are still alive. Here are some updates about The Natural's biggest stars.

Robert Redford (Photo: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images) Redford was one of Hollywood's biggest stars at the time of The Natural, and he remained so for many years. He went on to star in such films as Sneakers, Spy Game, Truth and Captain America: Winter Soldier. He continues to work at the age of 83, both as an actor and a producer. His current project is a documentary called Desert of the Real.

Robert Duvall (Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images) Like Redford, Robert Duvall continues to work and build upon a legendary resume. He drew attention for his role in The Natural and went on to continue shining on the silver screen. He was in Days of Thunder with Tom Cruise, Gone in 60 Seconds with Nicholas Cage and Jack Reacher. Duvall's latest project is 12 Mighty Orphans, a historical film about a high school football team in the Great Depression.

Glenn Close (Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Glenn Close, who portrayed Iris Gaines, has enjoyed a long and successful career in Hollywood. She is a seven-time Academy Award nominee and has played roles in animated shows and blockbuster films alike. This includes several episodes of The Simpsons, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Shield and Air Force One. She continues to work and has two projects in production — Hillbilly Elegy and Sunset Boulevard.

Wilford Brimley (Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) Following his role as Pop Fisher in The Natural, Brimley continued to work and star in several projects. He had roles in The Firm, Hard Target, Timber the Treasure Dog and The Path of the Wind. He also appeared in an episode of Seinfeld. Unfortunately, Brimley passed away on Aug. 1 at the age of 85. He recently spent time in the intensive care unit at a hospital on dialysis and was sick for several days.

Kim Basinger (Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) Kim Basinger starred as Memo Paris in The Natural and went on to become a major star in Hollywood. She has been extremely active throughout her career and has starred in several big projects, including L.A. Confidential and Batman. Like several other actors from The Natural, Basinger has continued to work in recent years. Her most recent projects were Comrade Detective and Fifty Shades Darker.

Robert Prosky (Photo: JOHN CROFT/Star Tribune via Getty Images) Robert Prosky enjoyed a long career prior to starring as the Judge in The Natural. He continued to work for many years after acting alongside Redford, Duvall and the other cast members. This includes appearances in Gremlins 2: The New Batch, The Great Outdoors and Dudley Do-Right. Prosky, who was born in 1930, passed away on Dec. 8, 2008 at the age of 77.