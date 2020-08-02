'The Natural' Fans Remember Wilford Brimley, Who Played Pop Fisher
Longtime actor and military veteran Wilford Brimley passed away on Saturday at the age of 85. Brimley's representative told TMZ that the longtime actor died at his home in Utah. He was recently sick for several days and was in an intensive care unit at a hospital on dialysis. He is survived by his wife Beverly and three children.
When fans learned of Brimley's death, they responded by listing some of their favorite projects. Some mentioned Cocoon while others discussed the diabetes commercials. Others, however, thought about Brimley's starring role in a fan-favorite baseball film, The Natural. Brimley played Pop Fisher, the manager of the fictional New York Knights. The fans reminisced about his lines of dialogue from this Robert Redford classic and talked about how he brought the entire project together.
Thanks. Really hit me hard. The man has been an icon in my life. "The Natural" is my all-time favorite film and Pop Fisher was The Fisher King. I won't even lie. I shed public tears when I got the news. Couldn't hold it in.
He was a good man...— Kevin Fiddler (@KFidds) August 2, 2020
I first noticed Wilford Brimley in The China Syndrome, and of course he went on to be so great in The Thing, The Natural, and The Firm . But I was surprised to learn that he was also once a real-life cowboy, a singer of jazz standards, and Howard Hughes’ bodyguard. RIP, big man. pic.twitter.com/5yDib1Fohc— chris nashawaty (@ChrisNashawaty) August 2, 2020
“I should have been a farmer, Red.” ~Pop Fisher 😢 #RIPWilfordBrimley— Tom Gawel (@tgawelDVM) August 2, 2020
RIP pop Fisher... “throw strikes! Don’t you know how I hate losing to the @pirates” pic.twitter.com/3KzB50lIhG— Craig (@PittPenguin44) August 2, 2020
A fabulous actor—my favourite role was as Pop Fisher in The Natural; as well, let’s also acknowledge his Hall of Fame moustache—right up there with Sam Elliott’s and Sellecks’ May God’s love be with you, Wilford— Dr. Terry in Sidney (@seastar3549) August 2, 2020
Wow. I didn’t know that Wilford Brimley was 49 when he filmed The Natural and Cocoon. “He was at least 20 years younger than any of the actors playing the other retirement home residents.” https://t.co/9UA7ow7D8U— Markets, Finance & more (@SportsBusiness4) August 2, 2020
#RIPWilfordBrimley My Pop Fisher card from a 2007 TriStar Pictures issue. A highlight of my journalism career remains having legendary director Barry Levinson take my call at his home in 2004 to discuss his making of "The Natural" on film's 20th anniversary. #shouldabeenafarmer pic.twitter.com/NtQYESRaua— Dave Stubbs (@Dave_Stubbs) August 2, 2020
Always loved this dude in movies like Cocoon, The Thing, and hell, even Hard Target! But in my mind, he’ll always be Pop Fisher (The Natural). #RIPWilfordBrimley https://t.co/ODJTHhR7Af pic.twitter.com/3jv60KypIT— TheDude79 @ Twitch (@TheDude1979) August 2, 2020
Best coaching tandem in the history of the game -- Red Blow and Pop Fisher. Thank goodness #WilfordBrimley didn't become a farmer. @MLB @IMDb pic.twitter.com/ZoFJcSQ40h— Lou Martelli (@LeftyMarty) August 2, 2020
Sad to hear that the incomparable Wilford Brimley passed away. A great actor with hundreds of credits, but he'll always be Pop Fisher to me. #WilfordBrimley #TheNatural pic.twitter.com/8qYfqHLqum— David Wilson (@davepxp) August 2, 2020
"Now look at me. I'm wet nurse to a last-place, dead-to-the-neck-up ball club, and I'm choking to death!"
Rest in Peace, Pop Fisher. pic.twitter.com/fomY21bcvh— Ryan Frank (@rfrnk) August 2, 2020
RIP Wilford Brimley, whose wonderfully grumpy Pop Fisher became part of my coaching pedigree, along with Whitey Herzog and Earl Weaver.— Kent Williams (@SportsnetNONE) August 2, 2020
He didn’t care nothin’ about the Series... but damn I’m glad he got that Pennant, and I sure as hell hope he bought that farm. RIP Pop. You were the best. #RIPWilfordBrimley #PopFisher #TheNatural pic.twitter.com/uFNvPYdVIZ— Ben Longmire (@BWLongmire) August 2, 2020
Loved him in so many things. But will always remember him as Pop Fisher in The Natural.— pfelser (@pfelser) August 2, 2020
You will be missed Pop Fisher, watching you was a blessing. https://t.co/a4TjPgY3Lq— Stephen R. Hariton (@Srhariton) August 2, 2020