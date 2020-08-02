'The Natural' Fans Remember Wilford Brimley, Who Played Pop Fisher

Longtime actor and military veteran Wilford Brimley passed away on Saturday at the age of 85. Brimley's representative told TMZ that the longtime actor died at his home in Utah. He was recently sick for several days and was in an intensive care unit at a hospital on dialysis. He is survived by his wife Beverly and three children.

When fans learned of Brimley's death, they responded by listing some of their favorite projects. Some mentioned Cocoon while others discussed the diabetes commercials. Others, however, thought about Brimley's starring role in a fan-favorite baseball film, The Natural. Brimley played Pop Fisher, the manager of the fictional New York Knights. The fans reminisced about his lines of dialogue from this Robert Redford classic and talked about how he brought the entire project together.