2020 Masters Golf Tournament Postponed Due to Coronavirus

One of the biggest sporting events of the year has been called off, for now. On Friday morning, the Augusta National Golf Club announced the 2020 Masters Tournament is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Masters was scheduled to start on April 9 in Augusta, Georgia.

“Respecting the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community, the 2020 Masters tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals have been postponed,” a statement said on The Masters official website.

Organizers of the tournament considered having it without fans but with the pandemic growing, the August National Golf Club decided to push it back for a later date.

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, released a statement on the situation and the original plan was to have The Masters on April 9.

“On Wednesday, March 4, we issued a memo stating that our plans to host the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals had not changed,” Ridley said. “Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances.”

Ridley went on to say the health of everyone involved and tournament will be played something this year.

“Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals,” he added.

“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.”

In the meantime, the Augusta National Golf Club “will continue to work with the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the City of Augusta and all other local authorities. We are grateful to all of these entities for their exceptional efforts and guidance.”

Last year, Tigers Woods won The Masters and it was his fifth time winning the event and the first time he won it in 14 years.