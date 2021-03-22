The Masters: Former PGA Champion in Danger of Missing Tournament

✖

The 2021 Masters begin on Monday, April 5, sending the PGA Tour's biggest names to Augusta National Golf Course. However, a former Tour champion is in danger of missing the tournament. Brooks Koepka underwent surgery on his right knee and is uncertain about his availability.

According to Golf Week, Koepka confirmed in a text message to the outlet that he suffered "a right knee cap dislocation and ligament damage" while with his family in Florida. The golfer underwent surgery on March 16, in California and is currently undergoing physical therapy. He remains on the West Coast while recovering and does not know if he will be ready for The Masters. "Whatever my body says, I’m going to listen," Koepka wrote to Golf Week.

Only 1 way to go from here ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/cE5EH9e4tS — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) March 21, 2021

Koepka turned heads on Sunday by posting a series of photos on Twitter. He showed himself on crutches in one image and on an examination table in another. One photo also showed Koepka on an anti-gravity treadmill. The fans saw these photos and expressed concern.

"So sad to see you having to go through another procedure but hope this only makes you better," one fan commented on Twitter. "Like you said before, you are mentally tougher than the rest of the field! This is just a step in the process back to dominance. Speedy recovery."

A four-time majors winner, Koepka won the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February. He then tied for second place at WGC-Workday Championship earlier this month. He withdrew from the Players Championship after dealing with a "strained right knee."

Following the Players Championship, his agent told the outlet that he would "further consult with doctors ... to receive a more extensive evaluation and outlook." According to the Golf Channel, Koepka previously battled injuries that impacted him on the course. For example, he slipped during the CJ Cup in 2019 and suffered a left knee injury.

Koepka had secured top-10 finishes during the two most recent trips to Augusta. He tied for seventh place during November's tournament. He tied for second place at 2019's outing while Tiger Woods secured the fifth green jacket of his career.

Heading toward April's return to Augusta, there are questions about which golfer will don the green jacket at the end of the tournament. Defending champion Dustin Johnson has the best odds at 6-1, followed by Jon Rahm (10-10, and Rory McIlroy (10-1). Koepka had 11-1 odds, but the injury concerns will impact him as the tournament draws closer.