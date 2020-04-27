'The Last Dance': Pat Riley's 'Narcos' Outfit From Michael Jordan Documentary Has Twitter Sounding Off
ESPN's 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and his final season with the Chicago Bulls has been drawing considerable attention during the first four episodes. The Last Dance has created countless discussions on social media about the 1990s and the power of the NBA teams. However, retired head coach Pat Riley briefly stole the show when he appeared on-screen looking like what many viewers described as a "drug kingpin."
The former Los Angeles Lakers head coach appeared during the first two episodes of The Last Dance. He discussed Jordan's rookie season and how the NBA Hall of Famer didn't "act like a rookie." Jordan is one of very few rookies to be named a starter in the All-Star Game, which Riley attributed to him playing like a veteran. Of course, this interview became less important to viewers after they saw Riley dressed like a character from Narcos.
Once Riley took part in The Last Dance, many viewers no longer cared about the Chicago Bulls or any of the other storylines. They were completely distracted by the former Los Angeles Lakers coach and wanted to hear about his life. Additionally, they also wanted to see a documentary series entirely focused on his clothing.
