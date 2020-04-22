Michael Jordan Fans Can't Get Over His Audacious Parking Spot Choice From 'The Last Dance'
The first two episodes of ESPN's Michael Jordan-centric documentary series, The Last Dance, aired on Sunday night and drew rave reviews on social media. Fans loved the unprecedented access into the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, as well as professional basketball during that time period. They also appreciated the focus on all aspects of Jordan's career instead of just the final season.
While there were numerous takeaways from the first two episodes, there was one moment that became a talking point. Jordan pulled up to practice in a black Chevrolet Corvette convertible and just parked in the middle of the lot. He didn't fit the car between any specific lines. He just stopped and headed into the building. The six-time NBA champion didn't even put the top up on the car.
Michael Jordan does not abide by your parking lot rules pic.twitter.com/hXsbXGaKwH— Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) April 20, 2020
Viewers of The Last Dance were in awe after watching this moment take place. They responded by discussing how this ability to leave the Corvette in the middle of the parking lot truly shows that Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time. They also wanted to compare Jordan and LeBron James in regard to their parking abilities.
Whether they loved the parking job or hated it, the fans made sure to proclaim their feelings on Twitter. They wanted to discuss this specific moment from the first two episodes. Other aspects simply fell by the wayside.
Lebron James can park a 1997 Chevrolet Corvette better than Michael Jordan— The Mitochondria is the Powerhouse of the Cell (@Prismatic96) April 20, 2020
...of the documentary so far, in my opinion, was Michael Jordan parking his car at practice 😂 the man has a fedora on & parks his convertible sideways in the middle of the parking lot with the top down. He had absolutely no regard for anyone else who parked their car. Amazing.— Johnny Carver (@CarverJohnny) April 20, 2020
Michael Jordan parking his car @FeitsBarstool pic.twitter.com/6PKcKD72Ef— Mike Wilson (@BrowhatBigMike) April 21, 2020
michael jordan takes up 3 parking spots in a drop top and just walks away and you think he not the goat— Ch🅰️irm🅰️n M🅰️z (@yungocky) April 20, 2020
Michael Jordan parks exactly how I expected Michael Jordan to park. The world has a “reserved parking for Michael Jordan” sign.— Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) April 20, 2020
The most bonkers thing abt The Last Dance 5 min preview clip is that Michael Jordan pulls into the practice facility parking lot, doesn’t fit his Corvette into an actual parking spot, stops that shit at a random angle, parks & gets out.— Gene Kwak (@genekwak3) April 19, 2020
