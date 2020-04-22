Michael Jordan Fans Can't Get Over His Audacious Parking Spot Choice From 'The Last Dance'

The first two episodes of ESPN's Michael Jordan-centric documentary series, The Last Dance, aired on Sunday night and drew rave reviews on social media. Fans loved the unprecedented access into the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, as well as professional basketball during that time period. They also appreciated the focus on all aspects of Jordan's career instead of just the final season.

While there were numerous takeaways from the first two episodes, there was one moment that became a talking point. Jordan pulled up to practice in a black Chevrolet Corvette convertible and just parked in the middle of the lot. He didn't fit the car between any specific lines. He just stopped and headed into the building. The six-time NBA champion didn't even put the top up on the car.

Michael Jordan does not abide by your parking lot rules pic.twitter.com/hXsbXGaKwH — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) April 20, 2020

Viewers of The Last Dance were in awe after watching this moment take place. They responded by discussing how this ability to leave the Corvette in the middle of the parking lot truly shows that Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time. They also wanted to compare Jordan and LeBron James in regard to their parking abilities.

Whether they loved the parking job or hated it, the fans made sure to proclaim their feelings on Twitter. They wanted to discuss this specific moment from the first two episodes. Other aspects simply fell by the wayside.