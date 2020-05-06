'The Last Dance': Jerry Seinfeld Has Not Watched Doc Series Despite Appearing in an Episode

✖

ESPN's 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls has captured the attention of sports fans across the nation. The majority of viewers love revisiting the Hall of Famer's final season in the Windy City, but there is one prominent personality that hasn't tuned in. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld recently revealed that he has not actually watched The Last Dance.

Seinfeld appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and surprised viewers with his comments about the sports world. Specifically, many were stunned to hear that the longtime comedian and actor had not watched The Last Dance. Seinfeld made a brief appearance on Sunday's episode as part of a classic clip, so it would be understandable if he tuned in. So why didn't he watch the episode featuring himself?

"I am the last person to log onto that, but I will get to it," Seinfeld said. "I'll get to it. I haven't seen it yet, but I heard about this part. But I don't know what it is." The comedian then proceeded to watch a clip where he talked to Jordan, greeted former coach Phil Jackson and then told staff members that one play on the chalkboard wouldn't work during the upcoming game.

Jordan's documentary was not the only sport that Seinfeld discussed. He also talked about the time that he threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of a New York Mets game. The longtime fan revealed that this was actually the accomplishment that he is most proud of in his life. Having the top-rated sitcom was impressive, but Seinfeld was more excited about the first pitch. Although he did experience nervousness when he headed onto the field.

"Not until I stood on the rubber and realized, 'Gee, 60-feet-6-inches is kind of far,'" Seinfeld said about his nerves. "And I'm a 65-year-old man who has never played any organized baseball in my life. Never had a uniform, never had anything. So I'm more proud of that than anything I've ever done."

While Seinfeld has not yet watched The Last Dance, he should be interested in the upcoming episodes due to his love of baseball. ESPN released a teaser trailer on Tuesday that hinted about one of the storylines. Jordan's short-lived stint in Minor League Baseball will be taking center stage. The 1994 strike sent Jordan back to the Chicago Bulls, but he still made an impact on a second sport.