JJ Watt Reveals Quarantine TV Show Choices, Calls 'The Last Dance' a 'Joy to Watch'

Houston Texans star JJ Watt has been remaining away from the general public amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has spent much of his time dealing with Wisconsin's ever-changing weather, working out and enjoying life as a married man. He has also watched all of the episodes of the competition cooking show, Chopped.

Speaking with Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated, Watt opened up about the DeAndre Hopkins trade, his time in quarantine with wife Kealia Ohai and making fun of his brothers on Twitter. He also revealed that he has been watching a lot of television. Watt has really been enjoying The Great British Bake Off due to it being lighthearted and positive, but he has also focused on American cooking shows as well.

"We kind of ran through all the episodes of Chopped. Everybody's watched Guy Fieri's Flavortown at one point or another in their lives," Watt said. "I watch a lot of HGTV as well. Big Chip and Joanna fan. Love Fixer Upper and excited to see what they do with their new network as well."

Of course, Watt has been among the multitudes tuning into ESPN every Sunday night in order to watch The Last Dance. The 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls has been dominating the conversation on Twitter prior to, during and after each episode. Watt has been joining in on the fun and has been particularly enjoying the reactions on social media.

"Of course. It's been a joy to watch it. It's unbelievable insight like we've never gotten before into Jordan and that entire team," Watt said about The Last Dance. "It's been a lot of fun to watch, and it's fun to watch in today's world with Twitter where everybody kind of comments on the show as they watch. So it's really cool to sit down and watch it while having Twitter open because you can see everybody's reaction in real-time."

One aspect of The Last Dance that Watt found to be fascinating was that Dennis Rodman was able to disappear to Las Vegas with Carmen Electra. He walked around and partied but there were no photos or videos that surfaced. Watt believes that this would not have been remotely possible in today's social media-obsessed era. Instead, he said that Rodman would have been "shamed back to Chicago" and that he would have been booed by those in attendance for Bulls games.

Watt may lead much calmer life than Rodman did during his NBA career, but he still sees the benefit of living in a time without Twitter. He told Sports Illustrated that he "absolutely" wouldn't have minded playing during this less technology-reliant time period. "It's a different world," he said.