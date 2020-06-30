'The Last Dance' Coming to Netflix in July

✖

With the calendar turning to July, Netflix is adding a considerable amount of content for viewers in quarantine. For NBA fans, this marks the first time that they can revisit The Last Dance documentary series about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. The 10-part ESPN special becomes available on July 19, 2020.

This will be the first time that The Last Dance hits Netflix in the United States, providing the opportunity for all-day binge viewing. The series previously became available on Netflix for international viewers while it aired on ESPN and ESPN 2 in the United States. However, those watching on Netflix had to wait until the episodes aired on Sunday nights before they could watch the latest episodes.

The Last Dance focuses on Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls (1997-98) and his quest for a sixth NBA title. The team allowed a documentary crew to follow the players and coaches throughout the season and into the playoffs where they defeated the Utah Jazz in the Finals. Jordan won his sixth title and his fifth NBA MVP but opted to retire following the season. Teammates Scottie Pippen (traded to Houston) and Dennis Rodman (left for Los Angeles) also departed, taking away the nucleus of the championship roster.

While the documentary primarily focuses on Jordan, there are several other stories that created conversations on social media. The series revisited Rodman's whirlwind romance with Carmen Electra, as well as his trip to Las Vegas, entertaining fans on social media. Additionally, The Last Dance talked about the friction between Jordan and former general manager Jerry Krause.

Each time one of the episodes covered a new storyline, fans would take to Twitter and discuss every aspect. They debated the validity of Jordan's "flu game" and mocked his parking job at the team facility. Others simply argued about the rivalry with the Detroit Pistons and the "Bad Boys" of the NBA.

"Michael Jordan and the '90s Bulls weren't just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon," director Jason Hehir said in a statement. "Making The Last Dance was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans. I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it."