'The Last Dance': Fans Lose It After Michael Jordan Reveals 'Flu Game' Was Caused by Bad Pizza

"The Flu Game" is one of Michael Jordan's most memorable moments when he was with the Chicago Bulls. However, while many thought he was dealing with flu-like symptoms during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz, it turns Jordan was suffering from food poisoning from pizza he ate the night before. The ninth and 10th episodes of The Last Dance aired on Sunday, and Jordan revealed he ate an entire pizza the night before Game 5. He was with his trainer Tim Grover and personal assistant George Koehler at is hotel room in Utah, and when the pizza was ordered, an entire crew arrived to deliver it.

"Five guys delivering one pizza," Grover said. "They’re all trying to look in. I take the pizza. I pay them. I put this pizza down. I say, 'I've got a bad feeling about this pizza.'" It turned out Glover was right about the pizza because Jordan got sick that night and it carried into the game the following evening. However, it still wasn't enough to bring Jordan down, recording 38 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 90-88 win. The game showed how great Jordan was at the time, but social media lost it when they found out bad pizza was the cause of Jordan's illness.