'The Last Dance': Blazers Fans Reel After Remembering They Passed on Michael Jordan in 1984 Draft
ESPN premiered the first two episodes of The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary series focused on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. This is the team that defeated the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals and secured the sixth championship of Michael Jordan's career. For fans of the Portland Trail Blazers, however, it served as a harsh reminder that the Pacific Northwest team had an opportunity to select the Hall of Famer during the 1984 NBA Draft.
Entering the draft, the Chicago Bulls were slated to select third overall. The Houston Rockets were first and the Portland Trail Blazers were second. Hakeem Olajuwon was selected first overall, which provided the Trail Blazers with the opportunity to snag Jordan. Instead, they opted for Sam Bowie, who enjoyed a 10-year career in the league. However, he only played for Portland for four seasons while missing another due to a leg injury.
The reason this became an issue on Sunday night is that The Last Dance revisited the moment that the Trail Blazers selected Bowie. This mere mention of his name resulted in several fans struggling to accept that one of the greatest players in NBA history was nearly a member of their favorite team. Instead, they selected a player with an average career.
Sam Bowie. No. 2 pick.
10.9 pts, 7.5 reb, 2.1 ast.
Going to guess Portland wishes they could do this one over. pic.twitter.com/cwfgIrPVDj— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 20, 2020
Number 2 pick Sam Bowie 🤦🏾♂️— Darius Miles (@21Blackking) April 20, 2020
Hey @trailblazers here’s an idea. Draft Michael Jordan and trade Clyde Drexler for a center!!! #LastDance— Stein (@VancouverGent) April 20, 2020
Sam Bowie bout to get dragged, lord carry him now.— Ahmed/KD Defender (@big_business_) April 20, 2020
May be the biggest L in terms of draft picks— Robert🗣💯 (@cvphver) April 20, 2020
After Portland took Sam Bowie: pic.twitter.com/DGx9DQyiKy— Chief Appalachia 💬 (@ChiefAppalachia) April 20, 2020
We know! Thanks for the reminder 🙄😞🤣— Tdwhy (@Tdwhy1) April 20, 2020
Think those guys in Portland who didn't draft #MichaelJordan because they had Clyde Drexler have ever wondered how many titles those two would've won together? #LastDance— Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) April 20, 2020
The #Blazers passed on Michael Jordan for Sam Bowie at #2 overall ... because they already had Clyde Drexler.
Great example on why you don't draft for needs with early 1st-round picks ... @Lions— Jon Poole (@JonPooleDET) April 20, 2020
In 2007, the Portland Trailblazers mimicked the 1984 draft and drafted Ohio St center Greg Oden instead of #KevinDurant 😷💪🏀❤— Jeffrey T Arreola (@Mr_Tee__AKalKai) April 20, 2020
I seriously should be a GM pic.twitter.com/BqbuTpUH1f— J. Kissi (@BassOJoe13) April 20, 2020
April 20, 2020
😂😂😂😂They could have drafted him and traded for him for two Centers that that thought they needed. Who passes on MJ?— Mexpistol (@Mexpistol1) April 20, 2020
Sam Bowie getting drafted between Hakeem and MJ #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/rhxRI2Tify— Fantasy Basketball (@LockdownHoops) April 20, 2020
The Trail Blazers could have had Michael Jordan but took Sam Bowie? pic.twitter.com/b1c3fNZLoW— Blake 🧸 (@HoodieRamey) April 20, 2020