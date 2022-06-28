The 2022 ESPYS: Complete List of Nominees

We are getting closer to July, which means The 2022 ESPYS are just around the corner. On July 20, ESPN will honor the best in sports from the past year with the 2022 ESPY Awards. The awards show will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET in Los Angeles, and fans can start voting for all categories.

ESPN has yet to announce the exact location and host of the awards show, but with it being in Los Angeles, it's likely it will be back at the Microfost Theatre. The ESPYS was at the venue from 2008 to 2019 and was held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, The ESPYS was held at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York, and Antony Mackie was the host.

Some of the notable awards being presented are Best Athlete, Men's Sports; Best Athlete, Women's Sports and Best Team. There will also be three pillar awards — the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage which will be presented to Vitali Klitschko, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance which will be presented to Dick Vitale, and The Pat Tillman Award for Service presented by MassMutual which will be presented to Gretchen Evans this year. Here's a look at the rest of the nominees.