‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Has a Hot Take on the Astros Firings

Monday afternoon, The Athletic reported that MLB would be punishing the Houston Astros for sign stealing in 2017. Manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were both suspended for one year and later fired by the club. This move caught fans of the team by surprise, but The Conners star, Michael Fishman feels that more should be done.

The actor weighed in on the situation Monday, expressing the belief that Astros owner Jim Crane needs to do more to punish those associated with the cheating. He wants the guilty parties no longer in the building or employed by the team. “I am fine with the owner firing these two but how about trading away the players who masterminded and carried it out,” Fishman wrote on Twitter. “No one in the Astros organization is immune to culpability.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Along with the loss of Hinch and Luhnow, the Astros were also fined $5 million for sign-stealing, the maximum amount according to league rules. The team will also forfeit their first and second-round picks for the 2020 and 2021 draft.

“I completely agree with you!” one user wrote in response to Fishman. “The players who were involved in this have to be held just as accountable as Hinch and Luhnow are!!”

There were a few baseball fans that initially disagreed with The Conners‘ star, but they were in the majority. Many more wanted to see the players traded away, and they also wanted MLB to take away the World Series title as extra punishment.

The Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, winning the first championship in franchise history. This kickstarted a winning streak for the organization, which has resulted in a second trip to the World Series. The Astros were defeated by the Washington Nationals to finish the 2019 season.

News of the alleged cheating originally came to light in early November when four sources told The Athletic that the club had stolen signs from opposing teams using an outfield camera, a monitor in the dugout, and trash cans. Former pitcher Mike Fiers even revealed that he had informed the Oakland Athletics and the Detroit Tigers of the practice prior to games against the Astros.

“I just want the game to be cleaned up a little bit because there are guys who are losing their jobs because they’re going in there not knowing,” Fiers said. “I had to let my team know so that we were prepared when we went to go play them at Minute Maid.”

Photo Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty