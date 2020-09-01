'The Big Show Show' Co-Creator Speaks out on Cancellation

✖

Netflix has reportedly canceled The Big Show Show on Monday after one season. Paul Wright, who is also known as Big Show by WWE fans, has not publicly commented on the news yet, but Jason Berger, the co-creator of The Big Show Show went to Twitter to share his thoughts. In the tweet, Berger showed his appreciation for the fans who watched the show.

"On behalf of the staff, cast, and crew of [The Big Show Show]...thank you to everyone who watched either with your fam or alone in your basement," Berger wrote. "Netflix was a dream to work with AND we had a blast making the show. Rare air! Please take care of each other!" The Big Show Show started airing in April, and the first season included eight episodes. The premise of the show followed Big Show, a pro wrestler who is adjusting to retirement and family life. His oldest daughter, Lola Wright, who is played by Reylynn Caster, moves in with him and his family. In the final episode, Big Show was contemplating making a return to WWE.

"I've bonded with these girls and they're like my kids," he said when talking about his three daughters on the show via Digital Spy. "I'm friends with their parents and you know, we all have a group chat that we keep going all the time." Big Show also talked about taking the girls to an Ariana Grande concert back in September. "So Big Show was standing front row at an Ariana Grande concert with my TV daughters," he added. "And I actually became an Ariana Grande fan, so 'Seven Rings' might be on my playlist, that's all I'm saying."

With The Big Show Show now canceled, what does the future hold for the 48-year old WWE Superstar? The last time Big Show was on WWE TV, he was kicked in the head by Randy Orton back in July. His WWE future is a little uncertain since his current contract expires at the end of 2020. If Big Show decides to walk away from WWE, he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame very quickly. He's the only man in pro wrestling history to hold the WWE/WWF Championship, WWE World Heavyweight Championship, WCW World Heavyweight Championship and ECW World Heavyweight Championship.