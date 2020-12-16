'Texas 6' Season 2: CBS All Access Football Docuseries Returning for More Episodes

✖

Texas 6 is returning for a second season. CBS All Access recently announced it has renewed the football docuseries for Season 2. The series follows the Strawn High School Football team from Strawn, Texas and they play 6-man football due to the town only having over 600 people. They are looking to win their third consecutive 6-Man Football State Championship under the leadership of head coach Dewaine Lee.

"Jared [Christopher] has produced an incredibly compelling story of perseverance, integrity and passion in TEXAS 6," Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, CBS All Access, said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing audiences more 6-man football and more of the Greyhounds’ heartwarming journey in a second season. As Coach Lee says, ‘We don’t have to. We get to.'"

Season 1 of Texas 6 is currently streaming on CBS All Access with new episodes released every Thursday. CBS All Access also announced the season finale will be released on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31. The first three episodes of Texas 6 were released on Thanksgiving Day.

"The biggest difference [from 11-man] is the speed and the kids are playing both ways, which is an endurance feat," documentary filmmaker Jared Christopher said in an interview with the New York Post. "The hits can be more violent in six-man because they pick up so much speed. They are hitting, running and catching, but the field is 80 yards instead of 100. It still feels very much like football."

Texas 6 focuses on a few players including quarterback Blaze Duncan and J.W. Montgomery, who is considered Strawn's best player. But a lot of attention is on Lee, who played college football at Eastern New Mexico University.

"When I moved here, it was another level," Lee said to The Post. "People come out, and they know football and they support it. You can’t fool them. When I arrived, one kid told me, 'Coach, this is real football. We do it differently in Strawn.' I said, 'Good, me too.'"

Texas 6 looks back at Strawn's 2019 season. The Greyhounds just wrapped up their 2020 season with an 11-3 record. Earlier this month, Strawn lost to Richland Springs, 59-56 in the state semifinals. They started the year with a loss to White Deer and then went on to win 11 of their next 12 games.