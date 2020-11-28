'Texas 6' Now Streaming on CBS All Access

✖

A new football docuseries is now streaming CBS All Access. On Thanksgiving Day, the streaming service released Texas 6, and it focuses on the Strawn Greyhounds, a high school football team in Texas that plays six-man football. The first three episodes are now available on CBS All Access, and new episodes will be available on-demand weekly on Thursdays beginning Dec. 3.

Texas 6 looks at the Greyhounds' 2019 season, and they are looking to win their third consecutive 6-Man Football State Championship. They are led by coach Dewaine Lee who has led the Greyhounds to the 6-Man Football State Championship five different times and winning four of those appearances. Strawn, Texas is a very small town that only has over 600 people.

"The biggest difference [from 11-man] is the speed and the kids are playing both ways, which is an endurance feat," documentary filmmaker Jared Christopher said in an interview with the New York Post. "The hits can be more violent in six-man because they pick up so much speed. They are hitting, running and catching, but the field is 80 yards instead of 100. It still feels very much like football."

The rules are a little different for six-man football. As Christopher mentioned, the game is played on an 80-yard field rather than a traditional 100-yard field. Teams have to gain 15 yards from the line of scrimmage to gain a first down. There are only three offensive linemen on the line of scrimmage, which leaves two wide receivers and a quarterback.

In Texas 6, viewers get to meet some of the players including quarterback Blaze Duncan and J.W. Montgomery who is considered the team's star player. But Christopher said Lee is the story at "its very heart." He played college football at Eastern New Mexico University and got into six-man football after being hired as an assistant coach in a small high school in Texas in his early 20s.

"When I moved here, it was another level," Lee said to The Post. "People come out, and they know football and they support it. You can’t fool them. When I arrived, one kid told me, 'Coach, this is real football. We do it differently in Strawn.' I said, 'Good, me too.'"