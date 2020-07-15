Texans' Kenny Stills Arrested at Breonna Taylor Protest

✖

Kenny Stills, Houston Texans wide receiver, was arrested Tuesday at a Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville, Kentucky. He is facing a felony charge of intimidating a participant in the legal process, according to the Louisville jail's booking log via ESPN. The protest occurred at the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and Stills was one of 87 people arrested. He was also charged with a misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. The group was protesting over the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in March.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Lamont Washington told local media Stills and the other protesters had a chance to leave Cameron's home before they were arrested. He said in a statement "due to their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the Attorney General with their actions." The protest this week has been one of many in the area as Cameron has been under scrutiny of not charging the officers who shot Taylor. The incident happened on March 13, and Taylor, a 26-year old Black emergency medical technician, was shot eight times by plainclothes officers serving a no-knock search warrant for drugs at her apartment. However, no drugs were found, which led to Taylor's family filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the police.

Stills has been outspoken when it comes to racial issues. Back in August, Stills, who was a member of the Miami Dolphins at the time, called out team owner Stephen Ross' non-profit organization for supporting President Donald Trump. On Twitter, Stills retweeted the organization's mission statement and wrote, "You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump." Once the tweet went viral, Stills revealed he received death threats.

"I honestly don’t think it’s that big of a deal or that courageous," Stills said. "It’s human being to human being. And it’s not right. I don’t want to associate myself with bad people and we shouldn’t want to be associated with bad people."

Stills, 28, was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2013 and spent two seasons with the team before being traded to the Dolphins. He was a member of the Dolphins for four seasons and his best season was in 2017 when he caught 58 passes for 847 yards and six touchdowns. In his first season with the Texans in 2019, Stills posted 40 receptions for 561 yards and four touchdowns.