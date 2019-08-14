Dolphins Wide Receiver Kenny Stills Receives Death Threats for President Trump Remarks

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills called out his boss on Twitter this week, and he has received a considerable number of death threats in response. However, the veteran isn’t backing down from his viewpoint, and he explained to reporters that he thinks he made the right decision to send the message into the world.

Earlier this week, Stills called out Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for hosting a fundraising dinner to support President Trump’s re-election bid. Stills responded to the event with a message on Twitter that read, “You can’t have a nonprofit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump.” Unfortunately for Stills, the response from the fans was less-than-positive according to the football player.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As he explained to the Palm Beach Post, the wide receiver has received five to 10 death threats due to his comments toward Ross, as well as his kneeling during the National Anthem. However, Stills doesn’t regret the move that he made. He felt that it was necessary, especially in the current political climate, and is ready for any repercussions that may come his way. If the Dolphins cut him, he is also prepared for that outcome.

“I honestly don’t think it’s that big of a deal or that courageous,” Stills said. “It’s human being to human being. And it’s not right. I don’t want to associate myself with bad people and we shouldn’t want to be associated with bad people.

“And our country’s in a rough place right now and I think we could be doing more. I think there’s other candidates that he could support. It’s not about Democrat or Republican or any of those things. It’s literally about why. Why are you trying to help this man raise money to continue to do things that he’s been doing?”

Miami Dolphins WR Kenny Stills speaks to the media after tonight’s 34-27 victory over the Falcons. Stills recently had some critical comments regarding team owner Stephen Ross’ President Trump fundraiser. #FinsUp #NFLPreseason #NABJ19 #ATLvsMIA #MeetMeInMiami pic.twitter.com/EPbHkKERbR — Michael Lyle, Jr. 🎧🎙 (@LyleMultimedia) August 9, 2019

Stills hasn’t talked to the team owner just yet, but he doesn’t anticipate a change in tone when this conversation happens. As he explained, he plans on saying the same thing to Ross in person that he wrote on Twitter.

“The same thing that I’ve already said, it just doesn’t align to be running a nonprofit focused on equality and be talking about sports and equality and then to be holding a fundraiser for a man that we know isn’t standing up for that type of cause or championing that sort of cause,” Stills told reporters following the 34-27 victory over the Falcons on Thursday night.

In the time following Stills’ post on Twitter, Ross released a statement saying that he has known Donald Trump for over 40 years and that the pair disagree on many matters. This explanation didn’t satisfy Stills, who said that he doesn’t believe “you can play both sides.”

For now, Stills is on the Dolphins, but it will be interesting to see what happens over the course of the preseason and as roster cuts approach. Since joining the team in 2015, he has been one of the more consistent receivers with 2,566 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also has two years remaining on the four-year, $32 million contract extension that he signed in 2017. Parting ways with Stills would only create questions about Ross’ reaction to the criticism and whether the move was justified.